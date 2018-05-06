The ANC has condemned what it called the brutal‚ callous and cold-blooded killing of the elderly parents of activist Graeme Bloch.

Rosalie Bloch‚ 84‚ and Aubrey Jackson‚ 96‚ were found murdered in their Rosebank‚ Cape Town‚ home on Saturday.

“The ANC is dismayed and shocked at this evil deed. We strongly condemn the cowardly act visited on the defenceless and elderly. It is disheartening to note that we still have amongst us‚ those who are determined to trample on other people’s right to live driven by selfish and cruel intentions.

“These are elements that must be isolated and locked away to rid our society of heartless criminals‚” the organisation said in a statement.