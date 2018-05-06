Big windfall for the Brazilians
Mamelodi Sundowns players and technical staff will be smiling all the way to the bank as they are set to share R10-million prize money for winning the Absa Premiership.
The Brazilians were last week crowned kings of SA football following their 3-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town.
It was their third league championship triumph under coach Pitso Mosimane in five seasons and eighth overall in their history.
Collectively, the first team players and technical members are made up of about 40 people which in theory means each will pocket a R250000 bonus.
However, the club has a prize money distribution system that rewards regular players more than those who played a supporting role.
This, therefore, means that the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Denis Onyango and Percy Tau will get much more than, say, perhaps George Lebese and Lucky Mohomi.
The club's billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe has made it tradition for the team to share the winning spoils.
"Everybody looks forward to winning because they know they are in for a big pay day," a source said.
"The entire team gets a cut according to their contribution during the season. It's only fair, but sometimes it can create some envy of others getting more than the rest."
With the domestic title wrapped up, the Tshwane giants are looking to claim their second CAF Champions League crown. There, they will be aiming to stake their claim for an even bigger bonus as the prize kitty in the premier African competition now stands at a whopping $2.5-million (R31.2-million).
They are in the group stages for the third consecutive season.
Having faced Wydad Casablanca in their opening group match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium last night, they will next face Horoya AC in Guinea on May 22.