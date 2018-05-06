Big windfall for the Brazilians

Mamelodi Sundowns players and technical staff will be smiling all the way to the bank as they are set to share R10-million prize money for winning the Absa Premiership.

The Brazilians were last week crowned kings of SA football following their 3-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town.

It was their third league championship triumph under coach Pitso Mosimane in five seasons and eighth overall in their history.

Collectively, the first team players and technical members are made up of about 40 people which in theory means each will pocket a R250000 bonus.

However, the club has a prize money distribution system that rewards regular players more than those who played a supporting role.

This, therefore, means that the likes of Hlompho Kekana, Denis Onyango and Percy Tau will get much more than, say, perhaps George Lebese and Lucky Mohomi.