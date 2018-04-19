With winter fast approaching and electricity demand expected to peak‚ the Gupta coal deals have come back to haunt Eskom.

With winter fast approaching and electricity demand expected to peak‚ the Gupta coal deals have come back to haunt Eskom once again‚ says energy activist Ted Blom.

Blom warns that Eskom has less than ten days to implement drastic corrective measures or South Africa will face another blackout‚ which SA struggled with in 2008.

Blom‚ a partner at Mining and Energy Advisors‚ said that as the Tegeta mines are now in business rescue‚ "a good couple of billion rands will be required to restart operations".