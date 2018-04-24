The disciplinary process against suspended SA Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane is set to get underway soon‚ after settlement talks failed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane last month‚ citing his handling of the allegations against former second in charge Jonas Makwakwa‚ as well as his handling of value added tax refunds to the Guptas.

In his letter suspending Moyane‚ Ramaphosa alluded a "deterioration in public confidence in the institution and in public finances being compromised."

Business Day understands that prior to his ouster‚ Moyane had turned down two settlement offers and replied to a third with conditions of his own‚ which were subsequently rejected by the president.

It is understood that Moyane’s conditions had included that Ramaphosa hold a media briefing‚ to which he (Moyane) would be invited‚ and announce their amicable parting of ways. Moyane also wanted Ramaphosa to publicly acknowledge that under him‚ SARS had surpassed the R1-trillion "psychological barrier" for three consecutive years and that he ran the institution with "leadership and integrity".

Read more on Business Day