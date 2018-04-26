Some of the areas affected included sections of road between Table View and Milnerton‚ Edgemead Drive and Chapmans Peak.

Informal settlements were also drenched by heavy downpours accompanied by thunder storms in the early hours of the morning.

Disaster Risk Management spokesperson‚ Charlotte Powell‚ said: “Flooding has been reported mostly in urban areas across the metropole‚ due to blocked drains and limited run-off capacity. “Informal settlements in low lying areas have been affected. No emergency sheltering has been activated. “Roadways in Somerset West‚ parts of the N1 and N2 are flooded. Disaster Management officers together with other city Services are busy making assessments and stand-by crews have been activated.”