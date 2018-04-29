Tito Mboweni was accused of “plagiarising” EFF policy after firing off a series of tweets as a recipe for a national democratic revolution on Saturday.

In the tweets‚ the former Reserve Bank governor called for the state to own 40% off all mining companies and the creation of a sovereign wealth fund for future generations and the creation of a state bank. He also penned a prayer‚ asking God to “open the eyes and ears of our leaders”.

Some people reacted with disbelief while others said it looked as if he would find a new home with the red berets.

Mboweni kicked off the conversation with the first tweet‚ titled: “Three urgent tasks for the national democratic revolution in South Africa.”