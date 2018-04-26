Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he will open a case against a group of Afrikaners calling themselves Toe Koms Vonk‚ who have been threatening him and his children.

“I am meeting with law enforcement agencies to determine what kind of charge I should lay against those people‚” Lesufi said on Thursday.

On Wednesday‚ Lesufi took to Twitter and posted a photograph of an effigy of himself displayed outside the offices of basic education minister Angie Motshekga.

“These morons came to our offices to “hang” me! We defeated your racist grandparents‚ you are nothing!” Lesufi said on his timeline.