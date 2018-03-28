Pupils' discipline should not only be left to teachers

Cellphone footage in which a pupil is seen assaulting a teacher receives thousands of hits on social media platforms.

In the video, a female learner can be seen getting up from her desk with a book in her hand and walking to the front of the class, where the teacher is standing and hitting the teacher with the book in an aggressive fit. The humiliated teacher walks away while the other learners laugh.

A week later, another video shows learners in another Gauteng school involved in a bitter fist fight.

The incident occurred during the time when some educators were on strike and as such learners were not under supervision.

So if everyone agrees that discipline is a key to safety in school, why do we still have a problem?

In my work as an MEC in the Gauteng government, I have met many parents who told me how they have brought up very lively children who have all grown up to be respectable, hard-working, decent and familial.

They explained how they brought them up very firm by laying down ground rules and teaching them things like respect for elders, not to be cheeky or insolent, respect for other people's views, decent morals and abiding by the law.