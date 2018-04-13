South Africa

New allegations emerge at Parktown Boys High

By Nico Gous - 13 April 2018 - 07:11
New allegations emerge at Parktown Boys High. Image: Russell Roberts
New allegations and evidence have emerged of incidents at Parktown Boys High School in Johannesburg.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi held up a thick report on Thursday evening when he addressed parents at the school after meeting school management‚ the school governing body and complainants on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve just received this report now and we need to go through this report as well.”

Lesufi did not say what the new allegations and evidence were about. He added that no names will be mentioned.

“We are not going to mention names. We are just going to give you the number of people implicated‚ the number of people that we found evidence against them and those that we believe need to be charged.”

The media was asked to leave the meeting when a legal team presented the report to parents‚ because the team was not mandated to present the report on camera.

Lesufi said the meeting with the school governing body on Thursday afternoon was difficult.

“It was not very difficult purely because people were raising wrong issues. It was difficult because people are standing for the rights of their own children.”

Lesufi said the school is one of the best in the country.

“We also agreed with the (school governing body) that we need to defend the integrity and the image of this school at all costs. That we are not going to allow the image of this school to go under purely because we are not resolving issues that we should attend to.”

Two teachers from the school were recently accused of racism and assault.

IOL reported an art teacher‚ Nik Muiznieks resigned after he was recorded during a rant directed at some pupils. In the 45-minute rant he allegedly called some of the pupils “black and white monkeys”. He also allegedly asked an Indian pupil where he can buy explosives to blow up the boarding house‚ and also called him “Isis”.

He allegedly resigned after the school started a disciplinary process

Maths literacy teacher Remo Murabito was also accused of assaulting a pupil in class. IOL reported that she allegedly stomped on his foot and slapped him before calling him a “nuisance in my life”.

The school was hit by controversy last year after a former Parktown Boys High School assistant water polo coach was charged with sexually grooming more than 20 pupils in 2015. He was arrested in November 2016 after some of the boys‚ between the ages 15 and 16‚ came forward in early 2017.

The school discovered CCTV footage showing the coach allegedly touching a pupil inappropriately.

Muiznieks allegedly called the pupils who spoke out about the coach “evil” and “snitches”.

Lesufi visited the school in May 2017‚ and said at the time: “We are here to ensure that the incident never occurs again. School is a place of learning and prosperity‚ not discomfort.”

The department said at the time that Lesufi implored the school governing body to “start subjecting candidates to strict HR (human resources) vetting processes prior to their appointment as support staff of schools”.

This is a developing story.

