New allegations and evidence have emerged of incidents at Parktown Boys High School in Johannesburg.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi held up a thick report on Thursday evening when he addressed parents at the school after meeting school management‚ the school governing body and complainants on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve just received this report now and we need to go through this report as well.”

Lesufi did not say what the new allegations and evidence were about. He added that no names will be mentioned.

“We are not going to mention names. We are just going to give you the number of people implicated‚ the number of people that we found evidence against them and those that we believe need to be charged.”

The media was asked to leave the meeting when a legal team presented the report to parents‚ because the team was not mandated to present the report on camera.

Lesufi said the meeting with the school governing body on Thursday afternoon was difficult.