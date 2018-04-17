Gauteng parents can choose which school they want their children to go to without being forced to select certain schools based on their demographics and language.

This is according to Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi‚ as his department processes online applications by parents of Grade 1 and 8 pupils to be admitted to government schools in the province next year.

Lesufi said even though the 5km radius determining where parents can apply for school was enforceable‚ the department was consulting on a feeder zone policy.

This means if a school near to your home is full you can be referred to another even if it is outside the 5km radius.

Lesufi said parents were allowed to apply at five different schools and at any school regardless of the school's language policy.

The use of language in schools admission became a contentious issue earlier this year‚ with the department taking Hoerskool Overvaal‚ an Afrikaans medium school‚ to court for refusing to admit 50 pupils to be taught in English.

"If the numbers are convincing we will go back to the school to tell them to change their language‚" Lesufi said.