Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi‚ who is taking flak on social media for his perceived stance against Afrikaans language schools‚ says he is being harassed and threatened by rightwingers - to the extent that a protester "hung" an effigy of him outside the national education department offices.

"These morons came to our offices to 'hang' me! We defeated your racists grandparents‚ you are nothing!‚" he tweeted.

"Yes‚ they proudly 'hanged' me‚" he said‚ in response to a question from a Twitter user.