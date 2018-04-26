In every duo‚ the secret to success often lies in recognising the strengths and weaknesses of all parties and knowing what to do with them. And that is exactly how DJ Sox dismisses claims that DJ Tira wants to "hog" the spotlight when they work together on Durban's Finest.

DJ Sox explained that he's never had a problem with Tira being at the forefront of the group and eventually becoming the face of their dance duo.

"As we were getting more and more famous‚ I opened up my company‚ which is still thriving and Tira went on to start Afrotainment. I was always switching between being a DJ and being a businessman‚ with the latter being more of a priority for me. That is who I am‚ but the music will never stop."

The DJ explained why he was never offended by Tira's fame because he knows that Tira works hard and deserves it.

"DJ Tira and DJ Sox are two different people. Tira is the upfront guy; it was always his role to shine. He's a natural born marketer and that is who he is. I have always been more in my element behind the scenes‚ that's why we made a great team."