Lesufi announces improved online application system

Gauteng department of education will work with the department of Home Affairs for the online applications.

Earlier today, MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that online registrations will be opened on Monday at 8am.

“For the first time we have modernised the system and it will take the parents far less than five minutes to complete the application. We are linked to the department of Home Affairs and validation takes seconds. As soon as you punch your ID number your details will load automatically,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said previously the system allowed parents to apply at three schools but now they have four choices to make. Parents have wider preference, they can apply for schools close to their homes, work place or where other siblings are already attending and a school of choice.

“Parents can apply to any school regardless of the language. If the numbers are convincing we will go back to the school to tell them to change their language. We encourage parents to apply now to avoid disappointments,” Lesufi said.

Only the parents of grade 1 and 8 can apply online using a computer or a mobile phone.

“Parents should know that they can't migrate grade R pupils to one every parent needs to apply. For those parents who are computer illiterate or don’t have data we have provided three areas of registration. They should go to the nearest libraries in their communities, the nearest district offices and we will also identify schools that will do registrations,” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the system can take over 30 000 parents registering at the same time. The system will be shutdown next month on the 18th. The placement will start on July 18 and the process will be completed on October 31.