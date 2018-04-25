Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi told the SABC that by ignoring worker's rights the government is entrenching poverty in the country.

"Why can't this government afford R12 500 when it pays the CEOs and executives so much more‚ in millions? We want to bridge the gap. They are entrenching poverty‚ they are saying it's okay for others to [be able to] afford to live in Sandton and others to be trapped in Alexandra where there's squalor‚ where there is crime‚ where there is hopelessness‚ where there is homelessness."

But Labour minister Mildred Oliphant accused Saftu of misleading the workers‚ saying they were part of the negotiations which reached an agreement on the minimum wage.

"They were part and parcel of the negotiations that reached an agreement on the minimum wage. It's a national minimum wage. We are saying no workers should be paid below R20 per hour. As long as you are employed you are defined as a worker."

The protestors also shouted "voetsek" to Cosatu‚ which has called for its members to stay away from the march.

Saftu's KwaZulu-Natal convenor August Mbele told the marchers that if the government thought R3 500 was right as a minimum wage "they must first give it to themselves as ministers and as mayors".