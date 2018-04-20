President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to move with speed to resolve the issued in protest-hit Mahikeng‚ but said government and the ANC would not make any hasty decisions.

Speaking at a press briefing on Friday night after a series of meetings in the North West capital‚ Ramaphosa said that he was determined to make the right call based on all evidence available. He said the community had raised a number of issues‚ including complaints against Premier Supra Mahumapela‚ service delivery failures and “issues of corruption in the province”.

“There may be a concern that we’re going to take forever. I assure everyone we’re going to act speedily. We can’t give time frames‚ but will act speedily to address each of the issues that have been raised with us.

“We’ll do this on a speedy basis and dissect all issues‚ analyse them and come to a rational decision. This is the way we work. We want to base our decisions on evidence‚ on analysis and proper evaluation‚ so that when we come to a decision we have looked at everything [and] looked at it from all sides‚” he said.