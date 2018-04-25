Joburg hit by multiple protests‚ aside from strike

The City of Johannesburg says there are protests taking place in the city that are not related to the national strike by the SA Federation of Trade Unions.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said on Wednesday that the city did have any reports related to the national strike but only sporadic protests in different communities.

“The protesters are all making their way into the inner city. That is where we expect traffic obstruction to take place. This will take place between 10am and 2pm today‚” Minnaar said.