Mahikeng residents vow violent protest will continue until their demands met.

North West capital Mahikeng on Thursday resembled a ghost town with a number of shops closed amid a violent protest.

A number of residents demanding service delivery and the removal of premier Supra Mahumapelo have blockaded entrances to the town with rocks and burning tyres.

Violence has also erupted with a number of shops looted.

North West police spokesperson Adele Myburgh confirmed that nine people have been arrested since the violence erupted on Wednesday.