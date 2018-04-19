Police and residents clash over looting during North West protest

Police in Mahikeng had to use teargas and fire rubber bullets when Lonely park residents went on a rampage looting foreign owned shops this morning.

Children as young as 10 years-old were seen running out of the shops with stacks of money in their hands.

Protesters also looted refrigerators , mattresses and groceries.

Petrol bombs were being readied to be used for breaking into more shops.

The scenes formed part of the shut down of with protesters demanding that North West premier Supra Mahumapelo steps down.