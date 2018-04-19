South Africa

Police and residents clash over looting during North West protest

By Boitumelo Tshehle - North West Correspondent - 19 April 2018 - 13:32
Roads around Mafikeng and the surrounding villages are closed making it difficult for motorist to drive around.
Image: Tiro Ramatlhatse

Police in Mahikeng had to use teargas and fire rubber bullets when Lonely park residents went on a rampage looting foreign owned shops this morning.

Children as young as 10 years-old were seen running out of the shops with stacks of money  in their hands.

Protesters also looted refrigerators , mattresses and groceries.

Petrol bombs  were being readied to be used for breaking into more shops.

The scenes formed part of the shut down of with protesters demanding that North West premier Supra Mahumapelo steps down.

Protests over calls for Supra to step down turn violent

North West police were outnumbered overnight as angry North West protesters shuts down the entire Mahikeng town.
News
8 hours ago

Residents complained that it was unfair for Mahumapelo's son to get R1-million pilot bursary whereas they were struggling to get funding for tertiary education.

Over the weekend reports emerged that Mahumapelo Junior had received the bursary from state arms manufacturer Denel.

At the crossing shopping complex a food outlet McDonalds , owned by Mahumapelo's wife Kule is situated, shops were forced to closed. Protesters threatened to burn down the outlet before the end of today.

"If he does not want to step down, this town will be on fire," said one of the protesting youths.

"We want his Mc Donalds, we want those burgers."

