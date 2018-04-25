Photos | Bonang makes fashion statement at Mandela charity gala in London

Bonang Matheba flew the SA flag high on Tuesday night in London as she represented Mzansi at a centenary celebration dinner for Nelson Mandela.

B told TshisaLIVE just before she jetted off to host The Global Gift Nelson Mandela Centenary Dinner that she was approached to host the event after attending the gala dinner as a special guest last year.

Also in attendance at the event last night was Vanessa Williams‚ Pamela Anderson and Beverly Knight. Bonang said the opportunity to speak at the event was an honour.

"I'll tell them about the impact they have had on my life as a South African. The impact they have had on my life has been enormous. Because of them‚ I am able to travel the world and speak freely. I am able to take up such opportunities. I am just a young black girl from Mafikeng that is now able to share with the world what Madiba did for me and countless others like me."

Of course B slayed the red carpet.

And if the bold yellow and black dress wasn't enough‚ she changed into something a bit more sparkly for the afterparty.