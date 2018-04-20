Leaders of the community protest in the North West capital of Mahikeng have suspended protests on Friday‚ pending an intervention by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The group‚ known as the Revolutionary Council‚ has called for a halt in protests following a night of violent revolt that has led to the burning down of buildings and vehicles. More shops were looted too.

Revolutionary Council spokesperson Thato Magogodi told the publication that they were looking forward to Ramaphosa's intervention to sack premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The presidency announced on Thursday evening that Ramaphosa had cut short his trip to the United Kingdom to deal with the anti-Mahumapelo protests. Ramaphosa is expected to meet with ANC structures‚ its alliance and the caucus.

Magogodi said they were expecting Ramaphosa to sack Mahumapelo so that calm could be restored.