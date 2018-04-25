A farmer appeared in court on a charge of attempted murder on Wednesday for allegedly driving over an EFF member who was fleeing from police during a service delivery protest.

Shimmy Mosienyane‚ deputy secretary for the EFF in Ward 5 at Hartswater in the Northern Cape‚ lost sensation in his feet after being run over. He will undergo surgery on Thursday.

Frances Thulo‚ regional secretary of the party for the Frances Baard Municipality in Kimberley‚ said on Wednesday that Mosienyane and another person were trying to evade rubber bullets during a service delivery protest at Hartswater last Friday.

“When the police arrived‚ the crowds dispersed. The police were throwing stun grenades and shooting rubber bullets‚” he said.

The pair ran onto a farm‚ where they were allegedly confronted for trespassing.