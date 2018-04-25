Ngwenya's 'aggressive behaviour' discussed in court
Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya was so aggressive that he pushed a staff member at his long-time friend Investec chairman Fani Titi's business premises where he threatened to kill the latter.
Eucharist Mabena‚ an employee at MRC Media‚ told the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that she was in her office when she heard a commotion in the reception area on June 23 2016.
She went to look and found Ngwenya screaming and shouting. Ngwenya was visibly upset‚ Mabena said.
"I asked him what he was there to do and he said he wanted his money‚" Mabena said. "He put his hands on my shoulder [pushing me] and said 'go get my money otherwise I will kill these dogs'."
Mabena said she was scared as she had never seen Ngwenya in that state. "My first instinct was to secure the office. I called security."
"I was traumatised. My 10 year old son was there. I did not go to the office that day to find aggression‚ abuse and rifles‚" she said.
Mabena said she told the receptionist to inform Titi to lock up his office.
Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years imprisoned on Robben Island‚ is on trial facing a charge of crimen injuria for calling his long-term friend and former business associate FaniTiti racist names in an SMS.
In the same message‚ Ngwenya told managing director of MRC Media Aqeel Patel “you will bleed” and that Titi “will see his mother”‚ which Titi regarded as a threat to his life since Ngwenya knew his mother had died.
The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi‚ who had been friends for 20 years‚ stems from a multimillion-rand deal that went sour. Ngwenya claims that Titi owes him close to R54-million.
The situation degenerated when Ngwenya called Free State-born Titi a two racist names in an SMS intended for Patel.
Mabena told the court that she was aware of the dispute between Titi and Ngwenya.
After the incident at MRC Media‚ Mabena said she and her radio personality husband Bob Mabena had dinner with Ngwenya during which he explained why he was upset. According to Mabena the men knew each other. Ngwenya also apologised to Mabena‚ she said.
Mabena told Ngwenya at the dinner that she would be giving a statement to the police about the incident. "He said he understands that I'm doing my job."
Ngwenya‚ through his lawyer‚ denied having invited Mabena to dinner. His counsel Bevin Ndebele said Ngwenya states he did not invite Mabena to dinner and that her husband invited him instead.
The case continues.