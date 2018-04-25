Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya was so aggressive that he pushed a staff member at his long-time friend Investec chairman Fani Titi's business premises where he threatened to kill the latter.

Eucharist Mabena‚ an employee at MRC Media‚ told the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday that she was in her office when she heard a commotion in the reception area on June 23 2016.

She went to look and found Ngwenya screaming and shouting. Ngwenya was visibly upset‚ Mabena said.

"I asked him what he was there to do and he said he wanted his money‚" Mabena said. "He put his hands on my shoulder [pushing me] and said 'go get my money otherwise I will kill these dogs'."

Mabena said she was scared as she had never seen Ngwenya in that state. "My first instinct was to secure the office. I called security."