Lone alleged soccer hooligan appears in court after stadium riot
Phelelani Jojisa‚ the only man arrested by police after thousands ran riot at the Nedbank Cup semi-final at the weekend‚ has been remanded in custody.
The 34-year-old made a brief appearance in the Durban Regional Court on charges of malicious damage to property and pitch invasion.
Phelelani Jojisa, 34, enters the dock on charges relating to soccer hooliganism at the weekend @yasantha @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/kIpgzeCY67— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) April 23, 2018
Violence erupted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday after Kaizer Chiefs lost their Nedbank Cup semi-final match to Free State Stars
The pandemonium left many people injured and property damaged.
Jojisa cut a melancholic figure in the dock‚ resting his hands on the railing ahead of the court sitting. A security guard‚ a ball boy and several spectators were among those injured.
The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to amount to millions‚ with some equipment pilfered.
Two vehicles that were parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.
Police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game‚ heading directly for embattled Chiefs coach Steve Komphela‚ who quit immediately after the game.
A small band of Free State Stars supporters were also attacked but managed to get to safety after their club’s general manager‚ Rantsi Mokoena‚ went to their rescue.
At least two hours after the final whistle the pitch was littered with debris as the two teams delayed their departure from the venue until the majority of spectators had been cleared from the precinct.
Jojisa is due back in court on Wednesday‚ April 25.