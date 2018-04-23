Violence erupted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday after Kaizer Chiefs lost their Nedbank Cup semi-final match to Free State Stars

The pandemonium left many people injured and property damaged.

Jojisa cut a melancholic figure in the dock‚ resting his hands on the railing ahead of the court sitting. A security guard‚ a ball boy and several spectators were among those injured.

The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to amount to millions‚ with some equipment pilfered.

Two vehicles that were parked at the back of the stadium were also damaged.