Politically connected businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya had waited "patiently" for his money and had become "agitated" when his business associates refused to pay him‚ the Randburg Magistrate's Court heard on Tuesday.

"He waited patiently for his money‚” Ngwenya's lawyer‚ Bevin Ndebele‚ said‚ adding that Ngwenya’s business associates’ “conduct to ignore the accused (Ngweya) and failure to pay him resulted in him being agitated”.

Ngwenya‚ who spent almost five years on Robben island‚ is on trial on a charge of crimen injuria for calling his long-term friend and former business associate Fani Titi a k****r in an sms.

In the same sms‚ Ngwenya tells Aqeel Patel‚ the managing director of MRC Media‚ that “you will bleed” and that Titi “will see his mother”‚ which Titi regarded as a threat to his life since Ngwenya knew his mother had died.

The conflict between Ngwenya and Titi‚ who had been friends for 20 years‚ stems from a multimillion-rand deal that went sour.