“I thought I was going to die...”

That was the one thought that ran through security guard Sabelo Maziba’s mind when angry fans attacked him following Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Free State Stars at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Video footage of Maziba cowering on the ground‚ while he was beaten with chairs‚ punched and kicked by upset fans‚ went viral after the disastrous event.

Maziba was among 18 people who suffered injuries following Kaizer Chiefs’ loss in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup.

All the injured were treated and discharged from hospital.

The assault caught the attention of Johannesburg businessman Blaine Joseph‚ founder of Billion Forex Investments‚ who hired a private investigator to trace Maziba to offer to match his salary for a year.