Two people have been arrested in connection with the unrest that flared up at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban after soccer club Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars on Saturday night.

“Two suspects aged 27 and 33 were arrested for public violence and malicious damage to property‚” said Captain Nqobile Gwala on Sunday.

The pair would appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Gwala said angry fans had stormed the field‚ hurled objects onto the pitch and even started a fire at the stadium.

“Police were forced to use stun grenades to disperse the unruly crowds‚” Gwala said.

A security guard‚ a ball boy and several spectators were among those injured.