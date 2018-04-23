The Moses Mabhida Stadium is still counting the costs of the damage emanating from a violent riot that broke out after Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free State Stars during the Nedbank Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Two people‚ aged 27 and 33‚ were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s on Monday on charges of public violence and malicious damage to property.

The stadium’s general manager‚ Vusi Mazibuko‚ said 18 men had suffered injuries during the pitch invasion.

“Twelve of the men were treated by medics at the stadium and five men were taken to hospital‚ where they were treated. All have since been discharged.”

Mazibuko said the cost of the damage was still being tallied.

“Costs are still being counted but we confirm there is extensive damage to the stadium‚ including seating‚ crowd barriers and access gates as well as general vandalism‚” he said.

“Five vehicles were also damaged in the media compound parking area. We will confirm within the next 48 hours the total sum of damages to the stadium and precinct.”

The damage to the stadium and technical equipment belonging to broadcasters is said to amount to millions‚ with some equipment alleged to have been stolen.

Police and stadium security were overrun as fans invaded the pitch at the end of the game‚ heading directly for embattled Chiefs coach Steve Komphela‚ who quit immediately after the game.

A small band of Free State Stars supporters were also attacked but managed to get to safety after their club’s general manager‚ Rantsi Mokoena‚ went to their rescue.

About two hours after the final whistle‚ the pitch was littered with debris as the two teams delayed their departure from the venue until the majority of spectators had been cleared from the precinct.