Protests put severe pressure on North West health department

The North West health department says the current protests in Mahikeng are posing a serious threat to the provision of services in the province.

Tebogo Lekgethwane‚ spokesperson for the department‚ said communities in and around Mahikeng could not access health facilities due to the protests.

“It is not safe for the nurses to go to work‚ they fear for their lives. Some of them simply stay at home. As a result we have had overcrowding at the Mahikeng provincial hospital‚” he said.