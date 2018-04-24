Operation Buya Mthetho brings in millions for Joburg

More roadblocks, increased business inspections and speed cameras are back on Johannesburg's major roads and highways as the metro attempts to drastically raise its revenue collection.

The City of Johannesburg's Operation Buya Mthetho [Bring back the law] has proven to be about raising revenue collection as much as it's about enforcing bylaws and preventing crime.

The operation began in February but has already raked in more than R280-million to the coffers of the city, mayor Herman Mashaba's office announced yesterday.

The operation, which involved visits to businesses and ratepayers who were in arrears, raised R1.8-million in just three weeks after it started.

A metro police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Sowetan they were targeting motorists who owed traffic fines through roadblocks across the city.