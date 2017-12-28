‘Most wanted Glebelands triggerman' remanded in custody

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said Mthethwa would appear in court in the new year and is expected to apply for bail.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula alleged that Mthethwa had been linked to two murders at the hostel as well as to murder cases in the Bhekithemba area south of Durban.

Mthethwa has been charged for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition; he has not been charged with murder.