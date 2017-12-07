Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said crime intelligence operatives had spent months gathering evidence.

“Coordinated predawn raids were conducted in Harding and the hostel for wanted suspects‚” he said.

A man was arrested in Harding‚ while a second was arrested in Glebelands’ Block 51.

“A team also went to Block 43‚ where they arrested a 34-year-old suspect. During a search of the room of the 34-year-suspect‚ a police cap‚ two police reflector jackets‚ a state-issued laptop as well as a number of internal police correspondences were seized.”

The cop — a detective-constable stationed at the Durban Central station — was arrested at his precinct on Thursday.

All four will appear in court soon.