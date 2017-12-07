At least 90 people have been killed in the last two years in violence linked to clashes at the hostel‚ with residents long having complained – including under oath at the ongoing Moerane Commission into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal – that police were involved.

The 37-year-old officer was among five men arrested in a raid by cops on Wednesday and Thursday. The detective constable was taken into custody at the Durban Central police station where he works. His name is known to the publication but he cannot be identified until he appears in court‚ which is likely to happen on Friday.

Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that crime intelligence operatives had spent months gathering evidence.

“Coordinated predawn raids were conducted in Harding and the hostel for wanted suspects‚” he said.

A man was arrested in Harding‚ while a second was arrested in Glebelands’ Block 51.

“A team also went to Block 42 where they arrested a 34-year-old suspect. During a search of the room of the 34-year-suspect‚ a police cap‚ two police reflectors jackets‚ a state issued laptop as well as a number of internal police correspondences were seized‚" Naicker added.

The cop was arrested at the Durban Central police station on Thursday.

Also on Thursday‚ a 28-year-old man – the fifth arrest - was taken into custody at the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court. The man was previously arrested for a murder at the Glebelands Hostel and was granted bail on Thursday – however‚ he was arrested afterwards “as a warrant was issued for his arrest on an attempted murder case”‚ said Naicker.