Former finance minister Trevor Manuel’s son‚ Pallo Manuel‚ recalled the last hours of murdered Cape Town woman Sarisha Chauhan’s life after she was allegedly raped and murdered by her boyfriend Taariq Phillips.

Manuel was one of the attendees of a New Years Eve rave on a farm near Paarl in 2013‚ where he and his brother Kyle set up a tent next to Phillips and Chauhan.

Testifying during the murder trial in the Cape Town High Court on Thursday‚ Manuel explained how he helped paramedics carry a convulsing and gasping Chauhan from her tent to an ambulance some time after midnight.

About an hour earlier‚ just after the midnight count down‚ Manuel went back to his tent from one of the event’s dance floors to change into fresh clothes‚ stating that he was “hot and sweaty” from the evening’s dancing.

When he got to his tent he could hear “moaning and groaning” coming from the couple’s tent next to his.

“When I got back to my tent I heard what sounded like people having sex in the tent next to mine. I know that it was Taariq and Sarisha’s tent‚” he said.

Phillips claims that he did not murder Chauhan’s but that the couple took drugs such as MDMA and acid and that they had intense sex during which he accidentally strangled her. But he claims that she died of a drug overdose.

The couple were both 21 at the time.

Manuel said that the sounds went on for about ten minutes from when he was in his tent until he left to go back to the dance floor.