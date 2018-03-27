Janine McEwan‚ 29‚ had been out of a job for five years‚ but thanks to the Youth Employment Service (YES) initiative‚ she is now among 100 young people who have been placed in various companies.

The YES initiative was launched on Tuesday by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Riversands Incubation hub in Fourways.

"This initiative has changed my life. I was not working for five years. Through it‚ I am now doing a learnership programme at Sasol."

Joseph Mahlangu‚ 26‚ is also‚ through the YES initiative working as a recruiter for Lulaway recruitment agency.