Wanted: K9 agents to take a bite out of crime

By Jeff Wicks - 17 March 2018 - 07:35
The eThekwini Metro police are calling for donations of dogs to swell the ranks of their K9 officers.

The four-pawed crime fighters are vital component of the police.

Metro police spokesman Parboo Sewpersad the keen noses of their K9 agents helped with drugs and explosives detection‚ as well tracking and tackling dangerous criminals.

“The Police Unit works with the German Sheperd‚ Rottweiler and Malinois breeds and we are requesting the public to come forward should they have animals to donate‚” he said.

“The dogs should be between nine months and three years old‚ be confident‚ energetic and not scared of people or loud noises. They should also be strong and have a good temperament‚” Sewpersad added.

If you have a dog to donate‚ Metro police officers will make an appointment to assess the animal.

“Dogs are donated unconditionally to the DMPS [Durban Metro Police Service]. Suitable dogs will be examined by the DMPS veterinary services‚ inoculated and tagged with a microchip. They will then be socialised and assessed to determine their suitability for K9 training. Trained dogs will be deployed operationally as a patrol dog.”

He said the generosity of the public would contribute to ensuring the safety and security of South Africans.

Should you have dog to donate‚ please contact the K9 Unit: A Chappen on 0828875424‚ TG Govender on 0833789798 or M Prem on 0839595195

