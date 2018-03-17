The eThekwini Metro police are calling for donations of dogs to swell the ranks of their K9 officers.

The four-pawed crime fighters are vital component of the police.

Metro police spokesman Parboo Sewpersad the keen noses of their K9 agents helped with drugs and explosives detection‚ as well tracking and tackling dangerous criminals.

“The Police Unit works with the German Sheperd‚ Rottweiler and Malinois breeds and we are requesting the public to come forward should they have animals to donate‚” he said.

“The dogs should be between nine months and three years old‚ be confident‚ energetic and not scared of people or loud noises. They should also be strong and have a good temperament‚” Sewpersad added.