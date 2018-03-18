Police are still looking for four suspects who wounded two police officers during a shootout in Greenside in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the police were alerted at around midday about a suspicious Audi parked on the side of the road. As police approached the vehicle‚ the four occupants started shooting at them‚ hitting the two officers in the lower body.

The suspects fled after the shootout. During their getaway‚ the suspects damaged their car after hitting the pavement‚ Makhubele said.