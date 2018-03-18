South Africa

Police are still looking for four suspects who wounded two police officers during a shootout in Greenside in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the police were alerted at around midday about a suspicious Audi parked on the side of the road. As police approached the vehicle‚ the four occupants started shooting at them‚ hitting the two officers in the lower body.

The suspects fled after the shootout. During their getaway‚ the suspects damaged their car after hitting the pavement‚ Makhubele said.

They abandoned an AK47‚ a pistol and police later found another pistol in the abandoned Audi.

The suspects hijacked a Kia and then‚ about one kilometre further‚ hijacked an Isuzu‚ shooting the driver.

Makhubele said the Audi was reported stolen to the Douglasdale Police Station earlier this year.

The two police officers were taken to Milpark Hospital. One has been released and the other has been stabilised. The owner of the Isuzu that was shot has also been hospitalised.

