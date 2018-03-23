North West edgy as Jacob Zuma meets Supra Mahumapelo

The beleaguered premier, who is also the ANC provincial chairman, is a known Zuma ally.

Zuma's visit coincided with the "Hands Off Supra" march which took place in Mahikeng yesterday. The march was organised by suspended ANC Youth League members Sebanga Motlhabi and Wessels Morweng, who are believed to be close to Mahumapelo.

A North West provincial executive committee member said he saw Zuma at the hotel.

"I saw him when I was leaving the hotel after my meeting. He arrived in his eight-car presidential motorcade," the PEC member said.

Another insider said Zuma wants Mahumapelo to rally behind him when he appears in court to answer for corruption charges. "He wants the province to rally behind him in his case. Their strategy is to fight back."

SACP provincial secretary Madoda Sambatha, who was fired by Mahumapelo as public works MEC last year, said the party has been informed that Zuma and Mahumapelo held a secret meeting.