It's time for Zuma to do right thing

The theatrics of the National Director of Public Prosecutions aside, the decision by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to go ahead and charge former president Jacob Zuma for - among others, fraud, corruption and racketeering - is most welcomed.

South Africa is still a young democracy trying to find its feet after 24 years of democracy.

It is important, therefore, that, at every given opportunity we endeavour to put the concretisation of our founding values above all else.

The contract we have signed with ourselves to do so is the Constitution, the supreme law of the land, and we should strive to uphold it at all times.

A central tenet of this contract is equality before the law, which should not just be some nice-sounding slogan - it was the very essence of the people's Struggle against apartheid and all forms of oppression and exclusion.

Equality before the law was what drove the founding father of our democracy, Nelson Mandela, to humble himself enough to appear in court while in office over a decision he had made in the execution of his duties as president.