In a bid to deal with the influx of illegal immigrants in the city of Johannesburg‚ officials have conducted seven raids in various properties since the start of the year‚ mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday.

"To date 230 undocumented migrants have been repatriated in line with the applicable legislative framework‚" said Mashaba‚ saying these were joint efforts between the city and Home Affairs.

In a statement‚ Mashaba said he had on Thursday hosted a delegation from the Department of Home Affairs led by director-general Mkuseli Apleni.

"This was a very successful and productive engagement. It provided the city with an opportunity to air its grievances with the manner in which the department has historically engaged the city on the issue of illegal immigration‚" he said. Among the challenges Mashaba highlighted was that the ministry of Home Affairs had been plagued by "instability over the past two years‚ with four changes to the position of minister over this period".