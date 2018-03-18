Six men will appear in the Lydenburg Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga on Monday after allegedly planning a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist.

The police thwarted the heist and arrested the gang‚ aged between 31 and 39 years‚ on Thursday at around 11:30 am.

“The suspects apparently became suspicious and immediately abandoned their planned heist‚ then fled from the scene. However police cornered them at the Lydeburg-Ohrigstad-Burgersfort crossing‚” police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe said.