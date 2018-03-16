Is KwaZulu-Natal in the midst of a rabies outbreak?

The Democratic Alliance on Thursday said it had written to the province’s agriculture and rural development MEC‚ Themba Mthembu‚ calling for clarity on this.

"The move follows reports of a number of recent deaths as a result of the disease‚" said the DA's leader in KZN‚ Sizwe Mchunu.

"The DA’s correspondence also comes after a provincial portfolio committee meeting earlier this week‚ during which the department essentially admitted that it is fighting a losing battle with an annual R3-million allocated to fighting rabies in KZN‚" he added.

Mchunu said they wanted Mthembu to give a detailed plan on how he was dealing with the matter.

"Rabies is a potentially devastating disease that requires a very precise response. While it appears that the department has made some efforts - one of which is a vaccination programme – the DA does not believe that it is on top of the problem‚" he said.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) last week issued a warning to animal owners to vaccinate their pets‚ saying at least five cases of human rabies were reported around the country.