Jo-Anne Reyneke's Safta date long in the making

Broken Vows actress Jo-Anne Reyneke is finally getting recognition for her acting work, but it took the self-proclaimed underdog a decade.

For her role as feisty wedding planner Thandi on the e.tv telenovela, the 29-year-old star is nominated for best actress in a TV soap/telenovela at the 12th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas).

The Saftas will be on March 24 at Sun City. Reyneke is going against Scandal! vixen Kgomotso Christopher and Suidooster actress Denise Newman for the golden horn.

"It's my first nomination and I'm very excited. I'm pleased because clearly people liked what I did with this character. It was a challenge I was not sure I was meeting until that nomination.

"I feel like I've paid my dues in this industry with small parts, small pay and long hours. I have never complained about that because I feel like that's where we all have to start in order to build some sort of a name."

Her Safta nod is bittersweet as Broken Vows draws to a close at the end of the month after a roller-coaster run that saw numerous time-slot changes. Over its year run, the show moved from its original primetime time slot of 8pm to 6.30pm before it eventually found its new home on eExtra at 6pm.