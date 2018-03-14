Cellphone-addicted Home Affairs official's bosses are in trouble too.

Disciplinary actions are being instituted over a video clip portraying a Home Affairs official at Beitbridge border post checking her Facebook and WhatsApp while she was meant to be working.

She and her bosses are now in hot water with headquarters.

The SA Department of Home Affairs confirmed she is stationed at the Beitbridge Port of Entry and that Minister Malusi Gigaba had on Wednesday issued an instruction to the department to act swiftly to address the matter.

"The Department’s policy prohibits the usage of cellular phones by front office officials while performing their duties.

"The official has been identified and she will be subjected to internal disciplinary processes.

"Further to this‚ disciplinary measures have commenced against the three supervisors on the shift for lack of adequate supervision." Director-General Mkuseli Apleni expressed his "displeasure at the lack of attention paid to the actual duty performed by the official in direct violation of the policy against use of cellular phones at workstations".

"Of major concern to me is the fact that the official is dealing with security documents without paying attention to detail and rather preoccupied with her cellular phone. To this end‚ we have commenced with disciplinary measures against the official and the three supervisors‚" said the director-general.