Violence in schools is under-reported‚ says teachers’ association

Violence and the indiscipline of pupils in schools are under-reported but violence is a reflection of South African society generally.

This is the reaction of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) to the recent video of a teacher at Three Rivers Secondary School in Sedibeng being hit by a book thrown by a pupil.

Aptos president Basil Manuel told The publication on Friday: “I think there is far more violence against teachers than is being reported. The reason for that is that it is an embarrassment for the teachers to report these incidents.

“But these incidents are symptoms of society. All over South Africa‚ the society is violent. We can’t expect that our children will be different‚” said Manuel.

“What we have to do is deal appropriately with that type of incident‚” he added.

A video showing a pupil throwing what appears to be an exercise book at a teacher in the classroom went viral this week. In the video the teacher walks out of the classroom and appears to make a phone call.

The Gauteng education department announced that disciplinary process has been initiated against the pupil.