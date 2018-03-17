South Africa

Thanks‚ Shaun Abrahams‚ but you can go now - EFF

By Naledi Shange - 17 March 2018 - 07:25
NPA boss Shaun Abrahams announced decision to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma..
Image: FILE PHOTO

The Economic Freedom Fighters on Friday welcomed the NDPP’s decision to proceed with charges against president Jacob Zuma - but in the same breath called for National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams to vacate his office.

On Friday‚ Abrahams made a groundbreaking announcement against Zuma‚ saying he should stand trial for the 16 charges of corruption‚ fraud‚ money-laundering and racketeering brought against him brought in relation to the 1990s arms deal.

"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Zuma in the charges listed in the indictment‚" Abrahams said.

In the wake of the of the decision‚ EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said that decision to reinstate the charges came after “many years of manipulation of the legal processes to try and avoid this eventuality”.

“The Zuma corruption trial will indeed provide a neutral platform for all matters relating to his charges to be ventilated as explained by the NDPP‚ and finally brought to a close.

