“Allegations” by the auditor general and public protector’s office has led to the suspension of four senior employees at the media‚ information and communications technologies sector education and training authority (MICT Seta).

They are MICT Seta chief executive officer Oupa Mopaki and three managers‚ Naledi Sibandze‚ Jabu Sibeko and Ernest Nemugavhini‚ the Seta said in a statement on Friday.

The nature of the allegations was not revealed.

The decision was taken by the board on March 1.

“The suspension is not a presumption of guilt on any individual but is merely intended to provide the necessary space to properly deal with these allegations‚” the statement read.

The board appointed Charlton Philiso as acting chief executive.