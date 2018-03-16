Jacob Zuma will be prosecuted - NPA boss Shaun Abrahams

Shaun Abrahams announced on Friday that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would be reinstating 16 charges, which include fraud and corruption, against former president Jacob Zuma.

"I am of the view that there are reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution of Zuma in the charges listed in the indictment," Abrahams said.

The charges relate to a R30-billion government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the NPA shortly before Zuma ran for president in 2009.

Zuma — then deputy president — was linked to the deal through Schabir Shaik, his former financial adviser who was jailed for corruption.