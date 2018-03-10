Abrahams fights back at claims he's too conflicted to decide if Zuma should go on trial

National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams is fighting an urgent court bid to block him from deciding whether former President Jacob Zuma will finally go on trial.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) is seeking an urgent Constitutional Court order that will interdict Abrahams from making a decision on Zuma's fate on the basis that the highest court in the land is currently deciding whether the NDPP's appointment is valid.

CASAC also argues that Abrahams is perceived to not be independent and is not the right person to make the history-making call on Zuma.

But Abrahams has hit back in court papers filed on Friday.

"CASAC fail to appreciate that‚ given the highly charged nature of the matter‚ there is of course a risk that there will be a perception of bias irrespective of who it is that ultimately makes the decision.