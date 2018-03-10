Freedom Under Law: Suspend Shaun Abrahams over groundless allegations against SARS trio

Freedom Under Law (FUL) said the renewed allegations against three former South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials are as groundless as those of 2016 and will suffer the same fate.

The legal justice organisation has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspending National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams and two senior colleagues.

On Friday‚ the Hawks served summons on Ivan Pillay‚ Johann van Loggerenberg and Andries Janse van Rensburg to appear before the Pretoria Regional Court on April 9.

TimesLIVE reported on Friday that the charges could be related to an alleged payment of R100‚000 to “rogue unit whistle-blower” and fellow SARS employee Hendrick Lombard.

Freedom Under Law said that 18 months ago Abrahams and the NPA suffered a public humiliation when their highly-publicised charges against former SARS officials and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan had to be abandoned.

The organisation said the NPA was faced with clear refuting evidence of which it ought to have been aware of at the time.