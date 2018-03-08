A staff member at a Cape Town high school has been suspended over allegations that he filmed himself having sex with dozens of pupils.

Images of the man with girls - some in school uniform and in suggestive poses - have emerged on social media‚ with the children’s faces concealed. Millicent Merton‚ a spokesman for the Western Cape education department‚ confirmed it was aware of a sexual misconduct allegation against the staff member.

“We view allegations of this kind in a very serious light and investigate them immediately. Our labour relations directorate is investigating‚” she said. The publication has established that the 52-year-old man‚ who cannot be identified‚ was suspended on Wednesday.

Police spokesman Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said there was “no record of sexual assault cases” at the Grassy Park school. However‚ it is understood police have been informed and an investigation is pending.

Contacted on his cellphone on Wednesday‚ the alleged perpetrator told the publication: “I have no comment about it. I have no comment at all.”